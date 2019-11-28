Sharing too much thanks? Instagram, Facebook down for some users

FILE – This March 29, 2018 file photo, shows logo for social media giant Facebook at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York’s Times Square. Facebook said Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s actions. The company said that mention of the potential whistleblower’s name violates Facebook’s “coordinating harm policy,” which prohibits material that could out a “witness, informant, or activist.” (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Many users across the country are experiencing issues with Facebook and Instagram on Thursday.

A spike in posting issues occurred Thanksgiving morning, according to website DownDetector.

The most reported problems with Instagram are happening with users’ newsfeeds.

The issues with Facebook span from logging in, to newsfeeds, to a total blackout, according to the website.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown” the social media platform tweeted.

We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook’s family of apps, including Instagram. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

As of 11 a.m., Facebook’s Twitter account had not released a statement about outages.

LATEST STORIES: