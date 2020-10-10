Shady Valley Cranberry Festival held with COVID changes

Shady Valley Elementary School may be closing, but the Cranberry Festival will live on, organizers say.

Mountain City, Tenn. (WJHL) The Shady Valley Cranberry Festival committee says they want to continue the 2020 celebration to help keep a sense of community alive amid a year of changes.

They will be switching things up in light of COVID-19 to help promote social distancing.

They committee decided not to host the usual Friday night festivities, including the Bean Supper fundraiser and annual auction which usually draws a large crowd.

The committee says they will try to hold an auction at the Soup Supper in March, with the proceeds going to the Olan Bentley Memorial Scholarship.

The main events on Saturday will still take place. However, the Shady Valley Fire Department will not be having their annual pancake breakfast. The Shady Valley Preservation Society will be serving biscuits and gravy with sausage to all those interested.

There will also be no parade, to help encourage distancing. This will keep people from gathering in large groups to watch the parade. Because of that, the festival will begin an hour early (10am) and possibly go longer with it if the crowd persists.

They also decided to not have the inflatables this year because of the difficulty of sanitizing between the kids playing in them.

There will still be music, along with craft and food vendors set up outside, as well as in the building.

The festival committee says they hope next year they will be able to have the biggest and best Cranberry Festival to date.

If anyone would like to make a donation, send it to either the Shady Valley Cranberry Festival or the Olan Bentley Memorial Scholarship at 423 Highway 133 Shady Valley, TN 37688.