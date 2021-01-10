‘Sex and the City’ reboot confirmed at HBO Max

The “Sex and the City 2” cast featuring Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, Kristen Davis and Cynthia Nixon were guests on “THE VIEW,” Friday, May 28, 2010 (Photo by Donna Svennevik/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The girls are back in town.

On Sunday HBO Max announced it had green lit a “Sex and the City” reboot, titled “And Just Like That…”

Michael Patrick King is executive producing, while Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will star as well as executive produce.

A notable absence from the roster is “Sex and the City” alum Kim Cattrall, who played the titular role of Samantha Jones in the original series.

According to the press release, the new series “will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The half-hour, ten-episode series is scheduled to begin production in late spring.



Based on the series by Candace Bushnell, “Sex and the City” made waves for its frank approach to dating and sexuality when it premiered in 1998. Over the course of its six-season run, the series was nominated for more than 50 Emmy Awards and won seven.