Severe Weather Awareness Week, Friday: NOAA Weather Radio and the Emergency Alert System

Storm Team 11 with always be with you on-air and online when severe weather threatens. If the power in your home goes out, you need another way to receive warnings to stay aware and safe.

Having a NOAA Weather Radio will broadcast continuous weather information from the nearest National Weather Service office. You can get warnings, watches, forecasts and other hazard information 24 hours a day, 7 days a week through the NOAA Weather Radio. This radio can be extremely important when severe weather threatens and you are unable to access your television.

The Emergency Alert System is activated by the NWS when there are imminent and dangerous weather conditions. The NWS defines the Emergency Alert System as the nation’s public warning system requiring broadcasters, cable television systems, wireless cable systems, satellite digital audio radio service providers, and direct broadcast satellite providers to provide communications capability for the President to address the American public during a national emergency.

If your phone is still charged when your power is out, on top of having your Wireless Emergency Alerts turned on through your phone’s settings, there are a few apps you can download for weather information. Storm Team 11’s Weather App provides emergency alerts, live Vipir Radar, and you can even track road conditions.

You can also download the ReadyTN App from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. This app provides emergency preparedness, response, and recovery information. The ReadyTN app also provides resources to help individuals build emergency kits, create emergency plans, and information about the emergency hazards Tennesseans face.