Seven indicted on almost 1,000 prescription drug charges in Wise Co., Norton

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A grand jury has issued indictments on seven individuals with almost 1,000 prescription fraud charges in Wise County and Norton, Virginia.

According to a release from Commonwealth Attorney C.H. “Chuck” Slemp, III, the charges include 488 counts of prescription fraud and 488 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud.

A multi-year investigation by multiple agencies concerning a prescription drug fraud conspiracy in Wise County led to the indictments.

The release says the offenses occurred from the summer of 2014 through late 2016.

The indicted individuals are:

Travis Kilgore, age 33, of Norton – 298 felony charges (149 counts of prescription fraud and 149 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Brittany McReynolds, age 31, of Norton – 298 felony charges (149 counts of prescription fraud and 149 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Christopher Sartin, age 37, of Wise – 8 felony charges (4 counts of prescription fraud and 4 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Michael Sargent, age 38, of Roanoke, Virginia – 44 felony charges (22 counts of prescription fraud and 22 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Tina Sartin, age 40, of Wise – 8 felony charges (4 counts of prescription fraud and 4 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Lawayna Jade Thompson, age 33, of Norton – 24 felony charges (12 counts of prescription fraud and 12 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

Tamera Thompson, age 58, of Norton – 296 felony charges (148 counts of prescription fraud and 148 counts of conspiracy to commit prescription fraud)

The lead agent in the investigations was Norton City Police Special Agent Bucky Culbertson.