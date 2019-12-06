Settling a score: Sen. Cruz makes good on World Series bet with Virginia Sen. Kaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — One bipartisan issue was settled this week in Washington, D.C.

With the Houston Astros dropping this year’s World Series to the Washington Nationals, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) made good on his bet with Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (D).

The Texas lawmaker had barbecue and beer flown to the nation’s capitol for Kaine and his staff on Thursday.

Sen. Cruz also donned Nationals gear.

During Thursday’s fun, Sen. Kaine also shared the moment on social media, saying ” You love to see it.”

You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/reEBjYMPKj — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) December 5, 2019

The Nationals took home their first World Series back in October.

You can check out the senators’ earlier back-and-forth below.