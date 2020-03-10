Senior citizens briefed on coronavirus by local infectious disease physician

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A coronavirus awareness meeting was held for senior citizens at the Johnson City Senior Center on Wednesday.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, older adults are at a higher risk of getting the novel coronavirus.

The Journal of the American Medical Association showed patients between the ages of 30 and 79 make up nearly 90 percent of COVID-19 cases.

Thomas Kelly, who attended the meeting, is more than 70 years old and is concerned about his future travel plans, knowing older adults are at a higher risk of getting infected with coronavirus.

“I think I might hold off,” said Kelly, “we just canceled a trip to the ETSU SoCon conference because of the number of people being [infected], so that’s been a cause of concern.”

Robert Holland said he is also taking precautions.

“I don’t shake hands with people, I don’t get close to people,” said Holland, “I don’t want people to touch me because of that.”

ETSU infectious disease physician Dr. Demetria Marcariola answered questions from community members, like why older adults are more susceptible to getting coronavirus.

“There is some speculation that some seniors, that the lung function is not really 100-percent working anymore,” said Dr. Marcariola. “Some of the seniors in China actually have some underlying lung problem like they have been smoking or something, or they have heart disease and when you have heart disease in the long run, the lungs will also be affected.”

The CDC recommends facilities, like the Johnson City Senior Center, post signs instructing visitors not to visit if they have symptoms of a respiratory infection, ensure sick leave policies allow employees to stay home if they have symptoms of respiratory infection and monitor symptoms while making sure appropriate infection prevention practices are in place.

Because older adults are at higher risk of coronavirus, Dr. Marcariola says the elderly should avoid international travel and stay away from large events.

“It will be hard to maintain that six-foot zone from one person to another,” he said, “so that’s the reason why they also discourage events.”

Dr. Marcariola said if you have any exposure with the coronavirus or symptoms, to self-isolate for 14-days and contact you local health department.