Senator Romney ordered to self-quarantine after coming into contact with Kentucky Senator who tested positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (ABC4 News) — Senator Mitt Romney has been ordered to immediately self-quarantine after Senator Paul tested positive for coronavirus.
In a statement from Senators Romney’s Communications team:
Since Senator Romney sat next to Senator Paul for extended periods in recent days and consistent with CDC guidance, the attending physician has ordered him to immediately self-quarantine and not to vote on the Senate floor. He has no symptoms but will be tested. He urges members to pass a relief package as quickly as possible that provides assistance for families, workers, and small businesses.
Related: Rand Paul is 1st senator to report positive test for virus
For more coverage on the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, click here.