Senator Blackburn talks impeachment during Northeast Tennessee visit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Senator Marsha Blackburn made her way to Northeast Tennessee this week to meet with Johnson County elected officials, and she spoke about President Trump’s impeachment trial.

Days after her visit to Mountain City, new developments in President Trump’s impeachment trial have led Senator Blackburn to ask four Democratic senators running for president to recuse themselves from the trial.

Senator Blackburn’s visit to Johnson County started with a luncheon with county officials Sunday and ended with a tour of the newly built vocational center near Johnson County High School.

“The Senator is very responsive to not only the needs of this nation, but she’s very responsive to the needs of this state and especially the small communities of Johnson county,” said Johnson County Mayor, Mike Taylor.

Senator Blackburn met with Mayor Taylor and other elected officials to discuss federal grant programs, community development block grants, FEMA and the response after flooding in the area almost a year ago.

“When you hear of things like needing to work with FEMA or needing broadband grants that helps us direct our activity and our energy,” said Senator Blackburn.

Due to last year’s rainfall, over 100 roads in Johnson County needed repair.

“We continue to deal with some of the flooding we had back in last February and FEMA has been very responsive and we talked a little bit about that,” said Mayor Taylor.

All roads under FEMA have been fixed except RD Campbell Rd.

All documentation has been submitted and now the county is waiting to be reimbursed by FEMA.

Mayor Taylor says visits like these are crucial.

“Sometimes we feel like we’re in an island in the middle of the ocean, but this connects us all and it kind of feels like you have some scaffolding around you to help you through some of these problems that are bigger than we are,” said Mayor Taylor.

Sens. Michael Bennet (D-CO), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Bernie Sanders (D-VT), and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Days after Senator Blackburn’s visit, the senator called for four Democratic senators running for president to recuse themselves from the upcoming impeachment trial in a statement:

“Tomorrow, one hundred United States Senators will be sworn in to serve in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Four of those Senators must recuse themselves for their unparalleled political interest in seeing this President removed from office. These four Democrats, Senators Bennet, Klobuchar, Sanders, and Warren, cannot sit in judgment of the very President they seek to replace. To participate in this trial would be a failure of the oath they took to be an ‘impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws’. Their presidential ambitions prohibit their ability to view this trial through an objective lens.” SEN. MARSHA BLACKBURN (R-TN)

It was a topic asked about during her visit to Mountain City.

“The House has done and will do whatever it is that they are going to do. There is not, you will see us receive the articles from the House. I will tell you this, there are not enough votes in the Senate to impeach the president,” said Senator Blackburn.

The formal articles of impeachment were delivered to the Senate on Wednesday.

The Democratic-run House voted to impeach President Trump and now the Republican-majority Senate will decide whether to remove him from office.

