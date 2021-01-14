Senate bill to bring alcohol sales to select Jonesborough event centers if approved

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Alcohol sales could be coming to several places in Jonesborough, thanks to a bill introduced by a local state senator.

Senate Bill 0134 passed on first consideration Thursday after being filed by Sen. Rusty Crowe of Johnson City.

The bill would authorize the sale of alcohol at the Storytelling Center, the McKinney center, and the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre.

If passed, this bill would allow three specific event centers in the Town of Jonesborough the ability to go through a separate entity to serve alcohol.

Event holders have to go through a complex process involving the town government to get approval for liquor sales in their facilities. This means if someone were to host a wedding, or any other event lasting up to three days, they would need an alcohol permit for each day.

To make things more difficult, the Town of Jonesborough allows only 12 special permits per year.

“The big thing for the Town of Jonesborough is we, in some law, want to level the playing field between some other communities across the state who have already done this,” Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest said. “It has to really be done individually, and many communities that are kind of tourism based, or at least have some impact of tourists have already requested this same thing.”

“In no way is the city going to be doing it. It’s just allowing those groups or those locations – the Storytelling Center, the McKinney Center, and the Jonesborough Repertory – to be able to offer alcohol,” State Rep. Rebecca Alexander (R-Jonesborough) said.

Municipalities cannot be responsible or get a liquor license, in other words, it just allows these locations to seek it other ways.

So, what’s next for the bill? It will have to go through both chambers of the General Assembly. It is currently on the clerk’s desk for scheduling.