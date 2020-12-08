Sen. Mark Warner, health officials, address surge of COVID-19 cases in Southwest Virginia

(WJHL)- Health officials and U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-Va.) expressed concerns over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in Southwest Virginia during a joint video call on Tuesday.

“It really is beginning to feel like a crisis,” said Bill Flattery, vice president of Carilion Clinic Western Region.

Flattery said the typical average daily census at Carilion’s small Tazewell hospital is now exceeded by the number of COVID-positive patients there.

“We don’t typically have very many patients there, but our average daily census is higher now with just the COVID patients,” he said.

At 76 new daily cases per 100,000 population in the past week, the mainly rural region of Southwest Virginia now has a rate that is twice the statewide rate of 38.

“We’re beginning to see [cases] related to the Thanksgiving gatherings, but also the retail shopping that came on Black Friday and coworker-friend gatherings,” said Dr. Sue Cantrell, director of the LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts for the Virginia Department of Health.

Ballad Health Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said more testing is needed, and there may be issues on the horizon with PPE supply.

“Especially exam gloves. They’re not manufactured in the US, only out overseas, said Deaton. “And so we do have concerns over supplies of exam gloves coming up here in the next 30 days or so.”

Officials are hopeful about the coming vaccine – with plans to first distribute it to long-term care facility residents and healthcare workers in Virginia.

“We’re not going to mandate the vaccine but we do think it’s important that all of our team members take it if they can,” said Deaton.

Senator Warner is encouraging a public education campaign for the vaccine.

“To make sure that we can convince Virginians, folks in Southwest Virginia, that the vaccine is safe and effective,” said Warner.

Warner also called vaccine misinformation a huge concern and said tech companies need to be part of the solution.

“We do need our social media platform companies, the Facebooks and Googles and others, to step up to their own standards. They’ve said that they would prevent misinformation and disinformation from circulating on their platforms. They need to be much more aggressive,” said Warner.

Even as vaccines are rolled out, officials said other safety measures like mask-wearing need to continue, especially through the holidays.

“It’s time to double down. And if we do that I think we’re going to be okay. This is really, really hard right now, but I’m optimistic,” said Flattery.