Select Seven Credit Union gifts more than 200 turkeys to community

Select Seven Credit Union gives out more than 200 turkeys in downtown Johnson City Thursday afternoon.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It took less than 30 minutes for Select Seven Credit Union members to hand out more than 200 donated turkeys in Johnson City Thursday afternoon.

The line for a free turkey stretched down the block toward South Roan Street 30 minutes before the giveaway began. This is the giveaway’s fifth year, and Select Seven president and CEO Kevin Jones said the event has grown each year.

“Just the fun things that people say when they come pick up a turkey is worth it,” he said with a laugh. “(They say) how they’re going to cook the turkey, if they’re going to oven fry it or deep fry it.”

As financers, Jones said he and his staff figured that they had enough turkeys to cover a football field, and figured the giveaway would help feed about 3,600 people this Christmas.

“Just giving back, that’s the credit union’s philosophy, is people helping people, that’s what we’re out here doing,” he said, adding, “A lot of the folks, we realize they need something to help them out, so we think that gets them through.”

Brian Doiran was one of those 3,600 people, and waited in line for his turkey for about an hour.

He said he’s thankful for the credit union for helping take some of the pressure off the holiday season.

“For those that struggle financially, it’s an opportunity to be able to have a little something for their table on Christmas Day,” Doiran said. “For those that are struggling, it’s not that you have to come out and buy anything or just whatever, just come down, wait in line and they’ll give you a turkey.”