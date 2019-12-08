Secret Service Agent with JFK in Dallas dies in November

(CNN) – We are learning about the death of a secret service agent who was with President John F. Kennedy when he was assassinated.

Winston Lawson was the secret service agent who planned Kennedy’s motorcade route in Dallas, November 22nd, 1963.

According to his son, Lawson died November 7th in Norfolk, Virginia. He was 91.

Lawson was in the car immediately in front of Kennedy in the motorcade. In an interview in 2013, Lawson spoke about the emotional struggles he still dealt with, feeling guilty about what happened.

He protected other presidents and vice presidents until he retired from the Secret Service in 1981.