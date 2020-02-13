Second public hearing on West Walnut Street set for Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- A second public hearing on the future of West Walnut Street is set for Thursday, February 13 at 6 P.M.

Johnson City leaders want to see a more pedestrian and bike-friendly area near Downtown Johnson City and East Tennessee State University.

Plans to revitalize West Walnut Street have been years in the making.

Redevelopment plans have been drawn up and went through a first hearing back in December.

Previous story: Praise and concern over West Walnut Redevelopment Plan

A second hearing for the redevelopment plans will be held Thursday, February 13 at Johnson City Town Hall at 6 P.M.

A large concern brought up at the first public hearing was the possibility of an increase in traffic on West Walnut and in surrounding neighborhoods.

City officials and project consultant LDA Engendering hope to help answer these concerns and come up with a solution, along with answer any other questions that may come up at Thursday’s hearing.

The multi-million dollar plan is said to take several years to complete.