ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – For the second time in less than a month, a pedestrian was hit by a car outside the Barter Theatre in Abingdon.

The most recent incident happened Friday night around 10:45 p.m., according to a Town of Abingdon spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the pedestrian was hit by an elderly driver while in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

More information is expected to be released Monday.