JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Second Harvest Food Bank is hosting its 30th annual Golf Classic on June 5 at the Blackthorn Club at the Ridges in Jonesborough.

Edward Breese stopped by First at Four Monday to talk about the fundraiser. He says the organization is still in need of golf carts and tee sponsors along with prizes.

If you’re interested in playing or donating, you can email specialevents@netfoodbank.org.