Second Harvest distributes thousands of pounds of food to more than 700 families in need

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Continuing their summer food distribution, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee served the most families they have seen to date, Saturday Aug. 29.

Hundreds of cars were lined up for hours throughout the morning at the food bank, where those in need were able to take home boxes full of food. Each family received on average around 100 pounds of food, free.

Because so many cars flocked their event in July, Second Harvest had to add a second distribution line for the first time Saturday to keep people from waiting so long in line.

Tracey Edwards, communications specialist for the food bank, says they continue to see a large number of families reach out for food assistance who have never asked for help before.

“Since the pandemic we have seen a greater need than we ever have. We fed 700 people this time last month, this Saturday we are expecting more than that,” said Edwards.

Their next food distribution is set for September 26th at the food bank on Jericho Drive.

“We know that the numbers are gonna keep growing because people are still losing their jobs, they are not back to work, and they keep reaching out to us. We are here to help them,” said Edwards.

Most food donations are thanks to a partnership with the USDA allowing food banks to be given extra resources like produce and meat from farms across the country amid the pandemic.