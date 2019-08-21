Second annual Meet the Mountains Festival will highlight outdoor recreation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The second annual Meet the Mountains Festival kicks off on August 23rd in Downtown Johnson City’s Founders Park.

The festival serves as a coming together of Northeast Tennessee’s outdoor recreation community.

The name of the festival says it all. The goal is to help people “meet the mountains” surrounding our area by connecting them to the outdoor and recreational opportunities that the Tri-Cities has to offer.

The festival board says of all places, Johnson City is the perfect base camp for any outdoor adventure. That is because so many chances to hike, bike, climb, raft, kayak, fish and more are right in our backyard, or a day trip away.

The expo style festival will take over Founders Park to offer a taste of those different activities.

There will also be plenty of family fun, including zip-lining, live music, water games, rock-climbing, and last year’s favorite, the air dog shows.

Friday and Saturday feature a water zone, air zone and earth zone.

The festival is also cross-promoting more than a dozen off-site adventures throughout the region that really make the weekend more of a celebration.

Away from Founders Park, the festival is getting people out into the community with planned bike rides, hikes, river cleanups, races, disc golf tournaments and more.

The free festival runs from 1p.m. until 10p.m. on Friday and from 10a.m until 10p.m. on Saturday.

Check out all of the events Meet the Mountains has to offer on their website.