Seasonal flu shots to be offered at Food City this season

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Food City has announced they will once again be offering flu vaccinations this season.

According to a release from Food City, the vaccinations will be available on a walk-up basis and will be available throughout the flu season depending on the availability of the vaccination.

“Food City takes pride in serving our community and we’re proud to once again offer our loyal customers the added convenience of flu vaccinations,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

Food City says their pharmacists can immunize people 14 and older.

A full list of locations offering the flu shots are available on Food City’s website.

The flu viruses tend to be the most common in the fall and winter months.