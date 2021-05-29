Search for missing Las Vegas boy and father canceled; investigation into child’s death continues

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police say the brother and father of a young child found dead Friday have both been located.

The search for Jose Montes-Herrera, 37, and his son Eden Montes, 11, was canceled Saturday afternoon.

During a news conference Saturday morning, police said the victim was last seen leaving his house Thursday night with his biological father, Jose Montes-Herrera, 37.

According to the mother of the 8-year-old, who identified her son early Saturday morning to police, the two left the residence and picked up the victim’s half brother, Eden Montes, 11.

About 12 hours after all three were last seen, the 8-year-old’s body was found by a group of hikers on a trail in the Mountain Springs area.