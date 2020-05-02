Search continues for missing ETSU bald eagle “Noshi”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) The search is still on for one of ETSU’s beloved male eagles, “Noshi.”

Saturday marks day seven in the search for the eagle, as more than a dozen volunteers gathered to hit the ground and the water for search-and-rescue in Johnson City.

Noshi and his partner Shima, along with their two eaglets, are the stars of one of ETSU’s live “eagle cameras.”

The stream of the nest draws in thousands of viewers from around the world, with people having watched Noshi and Shima raise their eaglets for several years.

With Noshi missing, lovers of the camera and the eagles are working round the clock to find him.

“He’s been missing since last Friday. We’ve got a large group of people out here, hopefully we can find him and either rescue him or know what happened to him,” says James Rosen, lead ground crew for ETSU’s eagle program.

Rosen hopes that if injured, Noshi can be found, rehabilitated, and released back to his nest.

Searches have been conducted daily since the missing eagle was last seen, but Saturday will mark the last group search-and-rescue effort.

Volunteers say they will not give up hope that they can find Noshi.

The search Saturday left from Winged Deer Park in Johnson City to surrounding areas.

“Today we are restricting to private property, all the public access places have pretty much been searched this week. We are still asking for anybody who lives here, you don’t even have to live on the lake, if you live within a three mile radius of the nest just get out and look. He could be under a bush, he could be anywhere,” says Rosen.

The Johnson City nest is located at Winged Deer Park. Organizers ask if you come across an eagle near the area, dead or alive, to contact them.

Tips can be called in to either 423-361-9895 or 423-384-4554.

Watch ETSU’s live eagle cameras for Johnson City here and also here.

Watch the live eagle camera for Bluff City here.