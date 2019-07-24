SCSO: Man reportedly shot woman from the back seat of a car

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- A woman is expected to recover after authorities said she was shot from behind while riding in a car.

Court documents reveal a woman and a man, identified by authorities as Matthew Paul Schneider, were picked up on the side of the road Tuesday.

Authorities said the driver reported that Schneider sat in the backseat, and shot Tiffany Frazier in the back as she was sitting in the passenger seat.

This incident happened in the Bridwell Heights area of Sullivan County.

The driver reported to authorities that Schneider then jumped out of the car.

The victim was taken to Holston Valley to be treated for a single gunshot to the back. We’re told she is expected to recover.

As for the suspect, Schneider was identified through a photo line-up. He is charged with reckless aggravated assault and unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Court documents also revealed Schneider is a convicted felon.

No further information was immediately available.