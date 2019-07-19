SCSO: Kingsport man arrested for aggravated child abuse

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Authorities have arrested a Kingsport man following an investigation surrounding “the severe physical abuse of a three-year-old child.”

Authorities in Sullivan County said James Allan Brown, 26, was indicted by the Sullivan County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated child abuse.

Investigators found Brown at a Kingsport address, but Brown ran on foot when they tried to arrest him.

We’re told Brown was found a short time later and taken into custody.

Brown was then charged with an additional count of evading arrest, and an outstanding violation of probation warrant.

Brown is being held at the Sullivan County jail on a $125,750 bond.

No further details were immediately available.