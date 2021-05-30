SCSO investigating Sunday afternoon shooting

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon in Kingsport.

According to a release from investigators, the shooting happened around 3 o’clock on Hall Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital. At this time, there are no updates on the extent of his injuries.

Officials told News Channel 11 the public is not in any danger and that they are not releasing any further details at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.