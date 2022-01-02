Scratch pizza restaurant to temporarily close due to challenging circumstances

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A pizza restaurant in Johnson City, Tenn. is closing its doors for several days after facing staffing shortages, COVID-19 and more.

In a social media post, the restaurant says that they have made the decision to temporarily close until Saturday, Jan. 8, citing staffing shortages, supply chain issues, and difficulties as a result of COVID.

The post says that COVID has hit the crew and they must close in order to be able to test and quarantine.

Due to the closure, the restaurant will have an “abundance” of ingredients that they would like to give away, according to the post.

Those who wish to grab some fresh ingredients from the restaurant may meet a fully vaccinated staff member at the pickup window on Monday, Jan. 3 from 2 to 5 p.m. to receive ingredients that include sliced meats, fresh produce, pizza dough and sauces.

After reaching out for comment, Jamie Wrestler said, “I will do what is necessary to keep my crew safe from an endless cycle of sickness.”

Wrestler added that all crew is fully vaccinated and most are boosted.

The post requests that those interested in coming to grab food bring their own containers and any food that is left over at the end of the day will be donated to a local mission.

The restaurant says that they plan to reopen their doors at 3 p.m. on Jan. 8 if they have enough healthy staff. However, Wrestler said that if there is not enough crew, then they will not be able to open and another update will be given.