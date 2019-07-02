Scott Hagy named new head baseball coach at Daniel Boone High School

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone Athletic Department announced their hire of Scott Hagy as the new baseball head coach Tuesday.

According to a release from Daniel Boone High School, Hagy’s qualifications and almost 30 years serving Washington County Schools led them to choose him to fill the role.

The release says Coach Hagy has served for 20 years as a baseball head coach, athletic director, administrator and teacher.

Coach Hagy led two teams to regional births during the 2009 and 2010 seasons.

Hagy’s staff include Coach Tucker McPherson, Coach John Long and Coach Drew Patterson.

The department and high school both wished former head coach Rob Hoover success and support after he stepped down from the role to pursue full-time ministry.