Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office warns public of ongoing phone scam

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Scott County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office on Saturday warned the public of an ongoing phone scam.

According to the sheriff’s office, residents receive calls from phone numbers that appear to be local, and the caller claims that victims’ Apple accounts have been breached or similar tactics to access personal information.

Some community members have received numerous calls only minutes apart, with the most scam calls occurring in the Nickelsville, Duffield and Blackwater areas.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public never to release personal information nor account-related information over the phone. Those who do should contact their bank and monitor their credit score.