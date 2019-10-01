Scott County Sheriff’s Office to receive body armor donation for K9 Apache

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A local sheriff’s office will be recieving a donation of a bullet and stab protective vest for one of their own K9 units.

According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the donation is coming from the non-profit, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

K9 Apache’s vest will be embroidered with the words, “Honoring those who served and sacrificed.”

The sheriff’s office is expecting the vest to be delivered in 8-10 weeks.

The release says the donation for just one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 amounts to $950. The actual value of the vests range between $1,744 – $2,283 and weighs four to five pounds.

K9 Apache and his handler, Cpl. John Gillenwater, first became a team in June 2019.