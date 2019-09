(WJHL) – Scott County Sheriff Scott Holder was one of 100 sheriffs from across the United States invited to the White House for an event on Thursday.

President Trump met with the group outside the White House.

Thank you to our sheriffs! Thank you to our nation’s incredible sheriffs! President Trump is behind you all the way! 🇺🇸 Posted by The White House on Thursday, September 26, 2019

During the meeting, the President spoke about the work his administration has done in regards to border security and immigration policies.

He was also presented with an award from the group.