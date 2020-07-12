Scott County Sheriff: Suspicious death investigation underway after body found near road in Duffield

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found near a Duffield road.

Accorrding to Sheriff Jeff Edds, deputies were called to Boone Trail Road near the industrial park Saturday after a man’s body was found.

Sheriff Edds told News Channel 11 that the body was decomposing.

The body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for autopsy and identification.

The Virginia State Police is assisting in the search.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.