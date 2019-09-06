Scott County Sheriff: Grand Jury returns 95 felony indictments for possession of child porn against Kingsport man

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Kingsport man has been indicted in Scott County, Va. on 95 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began in December 2018 when deputies pulled over a Nissan sedan for equipment violations in Gate City. The license plate on the car also did not match the vehicle.

The deputy then ran the Tennessee drivers license of the driver, identified as Harvey Lloyd Napier, Jr., 31, and found it to be revoked.

According to the release, the deputy’s check also revealed Napier was wanted in Sullivan County for aggravated child abuse, aggravated assault (2 counts), felony reckless endangerment, DUI, driving while revoked, no auto insurance, failure to appear (3 counts) and narcotics violations.

Scott County deputies searched the vehicle, and found several firearms, along with ammunition and drugs.

Deputies arrested Napier for being a fugitive from justice. Both he and his unidentified passenger were also charged for drug and weapons violations in Scott County.

According to SCSO, deputies confiscated Napier’s cellphone and obtained a search warrant for it. The Virginia State Police helped examine the phone.

On it, investigators found child pornography.

On September 5, 2019, Scott County investigators presented the evidence to a Grand Jury. They returned true bills for 95 felonies on Napier, all for possession of child pornography.

Napier is being held in the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail at Duffield.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Circuit Court in December.