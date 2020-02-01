Science Hill inducts 24 into Athletic Hall of Fame

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) Two dozen former athletes were inducted into the Science Hill High School Athletic Hall of Fame Saturday, February 1.

This marks the 9th class of inductees.

School leaders say those chosen are shining examples of history and heritage of a proud Hilltopper community.

Saturday was a day to honor their accomplishments both in their time at Science Hill and now in their athletic and professional careers since.

The 2020 class includes Emily Campbell, Gary Carter, Dave Chupa, Mike Davenport, Molly Foster, Harry Gibson, Haley Hensley, Joe Humston, Jimmy Humston, Andrew Kenneson, Drew Kerr, Issac Kinley, Amber Ledbetter, Rob Love, Michael Mansy, Ben McKinney, Nina Musich, Bill Nuss, Kyle Owens, Dustin Price, Allie Scalf, John Storie, Christopher “Buddy” Thomas, and Tracy Watson.