Science Hill Holds Mat Dedication Honoring Elliot Vaughn

The mat is scheduled to be part of the Hilltoppers wrestling program in January

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Former Science Hill wrestler Elliot Vaughn passed away earlier this year, but his family wanted to make sure his success on the mat is remember by generations to come.

The Vaughn family donated a new wrestling mat to Science Hill with it scheduled to be showcased in January. Elliot’s father, Chris, was excited with the response from the community.

“I thought we needed to do something for the wrestling program,” Vaughn said. “We set up a memorial fund and the outreach was unbelievable. My family cannot thank you enough for what you’ve done.”

Along with the mat dedication, the Hilltoppers also presented a Pin for Cure donation check before their dual with Jefferson County.