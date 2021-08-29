Science Hill grieves over death of long time teacher

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) – The Science Hill High School community is mourning the loss of long-time history teacher Dr. Jerry “Dusty” Sayers.

According to Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnnett, Dr. Sayers passed away Sunday morning. Barnett called Sayers’ death a “sad loss for Science Hill,” the system releasing a statement to News Channel 11 saying in part-

“The Johnson City Schools family is deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Jerry “Dusty” Sayers. Dr. Sayers has been a member of the Science Hill High School family for many years and was a beloved history teacher and colleague. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this very difficult time. Johnson City Schools spokesman

Students and staff were notified of his death on Canvas. The system says additional counseling support will be available Monday, August 30.