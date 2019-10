Both the Hilltoppers and Green Devils kick off their state tournaments on Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Science Hill and Greeneville girls soccer teams advanced to their respective state tournament with victories on Saturday.

The Hilltoppers beat Powell 2-1, while the Green Devils took down Gibbs 8-0.

Both the Class AAA and AA state tournaments start on Wednesday with Science Hill taking on Maryville at 1:30 p.m. and Greeneville battling Chester County at 4 p.m.