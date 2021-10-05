Science Hill gearing up for crucial showdown against Daniel Boone

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Science Hill and Daniel Boone are going in opposite directions.

For the Toppers, Friday presents an opportunity to make it two-straight wins. As for the Blazers, they could snap a four-game losing streak. Despite these two teams being in different classes, this game has been hotly contested the past couple of years.

Science Hill has won 17 times with Daniel Boone taking the showdown nine occasions, which includes 2018 in which the Blazers shocked the Toppers 35-28 on the road.

The Toppers are coming off a commanding 34-14 win over Morristown East, while the Blazers struggled in its first home game with a 26-2 loss to CAK. Science Hill believes Boone will be plenty motivated Friday night.

“They have a great defensive line. They have a kid named Will Hamlin, very good. Number 51 is very good off the edge,” Science Hill middle linebacker/running back Justus Sutton said.

“We’re making sure to get run support on the side where they run it most and just to make sure to stop the run,” Science Hill safety Jaden Swift said.