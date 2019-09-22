Science Hill athlete donates player of the year scholarship to “Girls on the Run”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) A high school track star named “Tennessee Gatorade Player of the Year” is using her title to give back to a local charity.

Science Hill student Jenna Hutchins won big at her state championship, earning her the player of the year title and a one thousand dollar scholarship to gift to a charity of her choosing.

At a check presentation at Fleet Feet on Saturday morning, Hutchins chose to invest that money into “Girls on the Run,” a non-profit that encourages young girls to run and be active.

Hutchins says she is honored not only for the titles she has earned as an accomplished young athlete, but for the opportunity to give this scholarship to inspire other girls in her own community.

“Through Gatorade you get the opportunity to give it to a national charity or a local charity. I just thought it would be more special to give it to something I knew and something local. Girls on the Run automatically came to my mind, so I thought that would be a really nice one to give it to,” says Hutchins.

The money awarded to the non-profit will help provide scholarships to area girls so they can participate in Girls on the Run programs.

Jenna Hutchins was also recently named a WJHL “High School Standout.”