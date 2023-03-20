(WJHL) –

High school baseball action … Science Hill meets Big 5 rival DB … on the first day of spring. Tribe starting strong on the mound … Andrew Reilly catches a Topper batter looking in the first.

But – Science Hill responds in the 2nd inning … Nate Conner gets ahold of this pitch … drives it deep to right … long gone… Toppers take 1-0 lead

DB looking to keep pace in the bottom half … Tanner Kilgore laces one to right center … starts the offense. Tribe would get a run on a wild pitch to tie things up. Toppers however come out on top winning 8-3

###

On the diamond in Elizabethton were the Cyclones hosted the Tennessee High Vikings. Vikings leading 5-3 when Gage Graziano rips a double into left field..That would bring Andrew Dingus home… Vikings led 6-3

Then later Cainan Myers delivers one to that fantastic add placement in left field…. Graziano would trot home to score and it was 7-3. Cyclones would get one back Steven Meadows hits into the fielders choice…Vikings trying to turn two but the throw to first gets away… Peyton Johnson scores, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings won 8-4

###

On the softball field tonight Dobyns-Bennett was hosting the Gate City Blue Devils. This was all Indians early…This passed ball would allow a run to come home and it was 1-0

Later this drive into center field would bring home a run from 3rd and the Lady Indians were on top 2-0. More from Dobyns-Bennett when Juliane Tipton pops one up into shallow leftfield…2 runs come home to score and it was 6-0. Lady Indians win tonight 6-2…Tipton had 15k’s