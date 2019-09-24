Science Hill and Elizabethton Chalk Up Sweeps

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Science Hill and Elizabethton volleyball teams each earned themselves a sweep Monday night.
The Hilltoppers hosted Sullivan South, while the Cyclones visited Unicoi County.
The Hilltoppers took down Sullivan South, while the Cyclones beat Unicoi County
by: Jesse KrullPosted: / Updated:
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both the Science Hill and Elizabethton volleyball teams each earned themselves a sweep Monday night.
The Hilltoppers hosted Sullivan South, while the Cyclones visited Unicoi County.