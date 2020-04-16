School leaders react to Gov. Lee’s request for schools to remain closed

(WJHL) — Not long after Gov. Bill Lee announced his request that schools across the state remain closed through the end of the school year, local school systems announced they would comply with the governor’s request.

Local school administrators say they weren’t given a heads up about the governor’s request, but they were not surprised by it.

“Our approach all along has been to go one day and one week at a time,” said Johnson City Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett. “So, that goes in line with that decision we made to be cautious and to be thoughtful about what we’re doing and how we’re communicating with families and making sure we’re providing services.”

Schools might remain closed, but remote learning will continue.

“Instruction is going to continue in Johnson City schools and we’re going to continue to work and expect our students to work,” Barnett said.

Services like providing meals to students and making sure those in a Individualized Education Program, or IEP, are being taken care of will also continue.

“We’re going to continue our feeding program, continue our child care programs through the end of the school year and as we get closer to May and get into May we will know how to work through the summer,” Barnett said.

“There’s so many different things in IEPs and services that have to be provided,” said Dr. Jeffrey Moorhouse, the director of Kingsport City Schools. “So, to the level that we can, we’re trying to meet every one of those expectations in an IEP.”

Last week, state education officials passed emergency rules mandating that students could only improve on grades received on March 20 and that seniors would only need 20 credits to graduate. But that won’t erase students’ disappointment of not getting to walk across the stage.

“You work for 13 years with kids for that moment, and to not be able to have that traditional experience is something that is a little disheartening,” said Sullivan County Director of Schools Dr. David Cox.

RELATED » TSSAA cancels spring sports, basketball championships

Area school districts are also working to assist parents, who have had to assume the role of school teacher on top of everything else.

“They’re running a household, maybe working themselves from home, plus trying to be a teacher, that’s certainly not what any of us signed up for so we definitely are cognizant of that,” said Bristol, Tennessee’s soon-to-be director of schools Dr. Annette Tudor. “We want to make sure in some way we can support them if we’re able to offer summer programming.”

Leaders are also looking ahead at how to make up for lost time by possibly starting school earlier in the fall.

“Our board, I suspect, and a lot of school boards across the state will be looking at moving that up so that the gap won’t be quite as large,” said Washington Co., Tenn. Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary.

All of the districts News Channel 11’s Anslee Daniel spoke with said they are working to determine plans for graduation and how to fill the gaps from the extended closures heading into the next year.

