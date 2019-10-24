School bus recall possibly affecting Tri-Cities school systems

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – There is a problem with impact absorption that has created a recall for a number of Thomas Built School Buses.

Several school systems in our region could have buses affected by a nationwide recall.

Daimler Trucks issued a recall for more than 53,000 Thomas Built School Buses because the seats may have been made with materials that do not provide sufficient impact absorption in a crash.

Pheben Kassahun learned what precautions one school is taking.

Greeneville City Schools has five Thomas Built Buses waiting to be checked.

We spoke with school officials about their plans moving forward if this really were to happen with their buses.

“If the bus in unsafe to transport students, it simply will not be used in the Greeneville City School district,” assistant director for Greeneville City Schools Beverly Miller said. “As a parent and grandparent, I think we’re always concerned about the safety of our children. It is certainly the thing that we in the Greeneville City Schools take as our top priority in all things.”

Miller said the school system has five buses in the fleet potentially impacted by the recall.

She said, “We have about 15 buses total in our fleet and that’s approximate, and so as you can see, opentially having five of them impacted by a recall would be substantial to a small school district like us.”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the recall states seats on the buses may have been manufactured with styrene blocks.

Those blocks may not offer enough impact absorption in certain areas around the seat which means, in the event of a crash, a person in the seat could be injured due to the lack of absorption.

“The vendor partner has committed to coming onsite to fix this if we are impacted,” she said.

Greeneville School Officials are actively working to learn more about the recall right now.

“I hope that we have the trust of our parents that if we see anything of concern, that we just won’t put a child on a bus that we feel is unsafe. We simply will not do that,” Miller said. “If we decide to keep these buses in service, it will be because we have deemed the risk to be significantly low.”

The recall applies to certain models between 2014 and 2020. The recall affects the following Thomas Built bus models equipped with SynTec S3B or S3C seats:

Minotour

Saf-T-Liner C2

Saf-T-Liner EFX

Saf-T-Liner HDX

Thomas Built School Buses will be releasing the VIN number for the buses being recalled on December 2, at the very earliest

If the buses are in fact in need of a recall, dealers will install additional material between the back and the vinyl cover to increase the seat’s impact absorption at no cost.

Learn about the recall process.

These are the school systems that we have reached out to about the status of their buses:

School systems with Thomas Built buses that may be recalled:

Bristol TN Public Schools: 1

Bristol VA Public Schools: 6

Greeneville City Schools: 5

Lee County Public Schools: 1

Sullivan County Public Schools: 6

School systems that are still checking inventory:

Carter County Public Schools

Elizabethton City Schools

Hawkins County Schools

Kingsport City Schools

Scott County VA Public Schools

Wythe County Public Schools

School systems with Thomas Built Buses, but none within recalled years:

Buchanan Public Schools

Smyth County Public Schools

School systems that do not use Thomas Built Buses:

JC Schools: Blue Bird Buses only