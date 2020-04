SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) Sullivan county leaders are opening bids for the former Bluff City Middle School property.



The school was closed at the end of the semester in December as students transitioned to the new Sullivan East Middle School.



The board of education released a public notice of sale on its website yesterday.

The release shows bids must be received no later than April 28, 2020 at 2 p-m.