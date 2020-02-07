School building funds: revenue-sharing proposal would give Johnson City $12.5 million over 25 years

Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson in front of South Side School, one of several elementary schools slated for expansion.

WJHL – Washington County’s Health, Education and Welfare committee approved a proposed interlocal agreement Thursday that would send $500,000 of county money annually to Johnson City for school capital projects. The draft agreement now heads to the county budget committee and full commission for approval, after which it would be considered by the Johnson City Commission.

The draft agreement, which spans 25 years, includes a provision preventing Johnson City from taking legal action regarding the Jonesborough K-8 school project. Because the town of Jonesborough is borrowing for the roughly $32 million school project, a standard revenue sharing state law that would have netted the city schools a lump sum of about $29 million does not apply.

The Jonesborough project marks the second county school funding in the past several years that involved a work-around of TCA 49-3-315(a).

McMinn County won a lawsuit filed by the Athens city school district in 2014 that allowed it to avoid sharing school capital funding with Athens based on the proportion of city students within the county. That was based on the fact that McMinn did not borrow for a project but funded it through cash. Washington County did the same for the majority of its construction expenses related to the now-open Boones Creek K-8 school.

Johnson City officials and school board members have chafed at the new direction by the county, but didn’t challenge the Boones Creek project in court.

Some school board members have pushed for the draft agreement to include a provision guaranteeing that the county will abide by the standard revenue-sharing agreement in any future school building projects. Such a provision is not in the draft, and Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in January that future county commissions cannot be held to that type of commitment.

What the city would commit to should the draft reach commissioners in its current form is a promise not to sue. A “Covenant Not To Sue” is item VI of the agreement.

The city would promise that it hasn’t and won’t file any action against the county, “regarding matters relating to or arising out of the Jonesborough School Project, except as a result of a breach of this Agreement by the County.”

Last week, Johnson City City Manager Pete Peterson said the state, and certainly Washington County and Johnson City, are in “a new environment with school funding.” He added that the Tennessee General Assembly could tighten up the law to require proportional revenue sharing for school capital projects regardless of the funding source.

“With a fairly simple change to TCA 49-3-315 it could clarify the fact that the intent of the legislation and the law is that any time that school funding is put forward for the purpose of construction, that it be shared equitably amongst all … school systems within that county,” Peterson said.