Say Yes to Fishing, Say No to Drugs Fishing event to be held at Legion St. Pool Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An area swimming pool has transformed into a fishing hole for an annual event held by the Johnson City Police Department.

Hundreds of rainbow trout will temporarily call the Legion Street Pool their home during the Say No to Drugs, Say Yes to Fishing event.

The fish out begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Bait and poles will be provided for children ages 3 to 14.

Volunteers will be on hand to clean the fish.

On Sunday, the rest of the community is invited to fish for the remaining trout for a donation of $10 an hour.

The public fishing event begins at 8:00 a.m. and wraps up at noon.

