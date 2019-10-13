‘Say yes to fishing, say no to drugs’ event wraps up at Legion Street Pool

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Legion Street Pool wrapped up its ‘Say yes to fishing, say no to drugs’ event on Sunday.

Hundreds of rainbow trout were up for grabs in Johnson City’s annual fish out event.

Children ages three to fourteen, accompanied by an adult, were invited to participate in the weekend event.

The event was hosted by the Johnson City Police Department and has taken place the Legion Street Pool for the past 30 years.

“Its an amazing opportunity for local law enforcement,” Heather Brack, Johnson City Police Department Planning and Research Manager. “Yesterday, we did have the fire department here, EMS, Johnson City Police, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, all here to interact with our community and be able to have a little bit of fun in a way they don’t usually get to see us.”

‘Say yes to fishing, say no to drugs’ is aimed at getting area youth involved in a fun, wholesome activity.