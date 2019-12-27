Sawyer Black, 10-year-old boy hit by truck, remembered for his musical talent, goodness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Christmas Eve night, right after service let out at the Lyons Creek Baptist Church, Sawyer Black and his older brother were heading to their grandmother’s house.

That is when tragedy struck. Sawyer, 10, was hit by a pickup truck and was later pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The boys had been excitedly heading to their grandmother’s house, located just near the church, to open Christmas gifts.

A community is feeling the void left behind by this 10-year-old boy.

“We’re devastated,” Sawyer’s father, Todd Black, told WATE 6 On Your Side. “It’s changed our lives forever… we will never ever be the same.”

Sawyer was a pretty talented kid, his father said, sharing that Sawyer played the drums, the guitar, and even the piano.

He also enjoyed family time with his mother and father and brothers. They liked to go fishing and camping. Like most 10-year-olds, Sawyer enjoyed playing video games and card games.

Todd told us that even though it’s tough, he is trying to focus on the good times he had with his son.

“It was awful,” Todd Black said of the incident. “I wish I could get that out of my head, and I can think about the good things though. He had so many good things about him and we’ve had so many good times.

“So that’s what I have to do. I have to think of all those good things and know he was a gift for 10 years.”

Friends and family are welcome to pay respects during visitation hours from noon to 2 p.m. at Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike. A funeral service will be held immediately afterward.

Sawyer will be laid to rest at Trentville Cemetery following the funeral.

LATEST STORIES