BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s FCA Prep Showcase Action are as follows.
Bluefield- 89
University High- 56
Abingdon- 50
Chapmanville- 65
Johnson County- 51
Virginia High- 70
Plenty of kids flaunt their special skills in the third day of the annual tournament
