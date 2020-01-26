Saturday’s FCA Prep Showcase Action

Plenty of kids flaunt their special skills in the third day of the annual tournament

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Highlighted scores from Saturday’s FCA Prep Showcase Action are as follows.

Bluefield- 89
University High- 56

Abingdon- 50
Chapmanville- 65

Johnson County- 51
Virginia High- 70

