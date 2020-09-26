Saturday marks National Day of Prayer

(WJHL) — Saturday marked both National and Global Day of Prayer, and several groups across the Tri-Cities region banded together to lift different groups and causes up into prayer.

News Channel 11’s Kristen Gallant visited one prayer vigil in Bristol, Virginia, that aimed to uplift first responders, veterans, health care personnel, city hall personnel, and teachers, to name a few.

#PrayerMarch2020 is happening right now in Washington D.C. & there are several prayer vigils & marches in the Tri Cities. Several people are gathered at Cumberland Square Park in Bristol, VA. For a prayer vigil that started at 12 noon and go until 6:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/xTNOp0Bvnh — Kristen Gallant WJHL (@KristenOGallant) September 26, 2020

Other prayer vigils ensued across the Tri-Cities, with several in Johnson City.

One Johnson City prayer vigil launched as a neighborhood prayer session and featured bagpipe music.

Organizers Denise and David Sibley told News Channel 11 that the neighborhood prayer session was meant to honor God and send a message out to community members.

“We want to bring honor to our God, honor our country,” Sibley said. “We want to present hope in this world that seems it’s crumbling; we want to give the grace of God, the mercy of God, and the salvation of God as a message to the people, and that’s what we’re about today.”