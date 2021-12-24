Santa teams up with Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department to deliver toys to children

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Santa Claus joined members of the Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department Friday to deliver presents to children in the area.

Providing presents with the help of Santa is an annual tradition.

"We just hope that out of all these kids, at least one of them really needed it," said Chief of Hampton Valley Forge Fire Department. "We've grew since last year and we hope to grow even bigger next year."

Chief Issacs said that around 50 children received toys during Friday’s event.