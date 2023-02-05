RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Several types of premade sandwiches and snacks sold throughout Virginia are being recalled because they may be contaminated with listeria.

“Fresh Ideation Food Group” is recalling several products sold between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30 because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, more commonly known as listeria.

Listeria infection could cause headaches, fever, nausea, stiffness, abdominal pain and diarrhea. These symptoms can be more severe and even fatal for young children, elderly people, pregnant people and those with weakened immune systems. So far, no one has reported getting sick from the contaminated food.

Multiple food products are impacted by the recall, including premade sandwiches, wraps and salads, precut fruit and vegetables, packaged snack trays and cups, quinoa and noodle bowls, muffins and yogurt. Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label, Fresh Creative Cuisine, InReach, Orchard Bistro, Naval Academy 1845 Coffee, Dietz & Watson and Shaw’s are some of the impacted brands.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label on the bottom of the label and have a fresh through or sell through date ranging from Jan. 31, 2023 through Feb. 6, 2023. The contaminated products were sold in several stores, vending machines and by transportation providers in multiple states, including the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

A full list of products and brands impacted is available on the FDA’s website.

If you have purchased any of these products, throw them away and contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC, at 855-969-3338 for more information.



